RALEIGH — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. The State is providing up to $25,000 while Duke Energy and Moore County are also each offering rewards up to $25,000.

On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 7:00 p.m., an individual or individuals attacked Duke Energy utility substations in Moore County with gunfire, damaging the utility grid and leaving more than 45,000 homes and businesses without electricity. State and federal law enforcement are working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this incident.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” said Governor Cooper. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

Today, the FBI published a poster seeking information on this incident.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 947-4444, or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL FBI.