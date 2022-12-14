The Best Christmas Pageant Ever continues this weekend WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre is packing in the crowds this holiday season with its production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!

Food safety for potlucks and holiday buffets This time of year, office parties, church gatherings, and club celebrations often take the form of potlucks or other type of buffet style spreads of delicious food. Let’s examine ways to ensure everyone enjoys the foods on the buffet safely with no regrets later in the form of tummy upset.

John Hood | Carolina leader sides with Christmas RALEIGH — Josephus Daniels, one of the most prominent North Carolinians of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, played a key role in a story that often circulates around Christmastime. He’s not exactly its hero, but in the end Daniels makes the right call — and thus helps to save the celebration of Christmas during wartime.

UNC Wilmington School of Social Work partners with SPCC to provide Bachelor’s Degree pipeline POLKTON — UNC Wilmington has partnered with South Piedmont Community College to create a transfer opportunity for students wishing to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Social Work.

Karate Championship The All Sparring East Coast Karate Championship took place in Dillon, S.C. on Nov. 5. Pictured are Joseph Tomlin, Addison Jarrell, Christian Garth, Adelynn Helms and Tre’ Garth, with Sensei Covington, Denise, and Weaver Thomas.

D.G. Martin | “I just want to keep on voting after I die.” From 1977 until 1985 and from 1993 through 2001 Wilson County was the de facto capital of North Carolina. At least it was when then Gov. Jim Hunt and his close advisor, Betty McCain, were home from Raleigh.

First truck driver training class graduates with 100% completion rate Nine weeks ago, 18 students enrolled in Richmond Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. On Dec. 9, all 18 students graduated from the program, in addition to five students who completed the Behind-the-Wheel Training program.

Coalition of Attorneys General secures more than $10 B in opioid funds from CVS, Walgreens RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion. North Carolina’s share of those funds is well over $1 billion. Under today’s agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion.

Tom Campbell | After 10 years and hundreds of millions in spending, why can’t Johnny read? Legislative leaders are baffled. We all should be. After pouring more than $200 million additional dollars into helping our children read at grade level, they (and we) want to know when we are going to see results. Just before Thanksgiving we learned that the 2021 test results showed only 47 percent of third-grade students were proficient in grade-level reading. End of grade tests further demonstrated that 53 percent of students in grades three through eight were “not proficient” in grade level reading.

Rev. George Ellis | Don’t be afraid; God is with you Karen Huang wrote “I had a medical checkup scheduled, and although I’d had no recent health concerns, I dreaded the visit. I was haunted by memories of an unexpected diagnosis long ago. While I knew God was with me and I should simply trust Him, I still felt afraid. I was disappointed in my fear and lack of faith. If God was always with me, why was I feeling such anxiety?”