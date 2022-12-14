Photos courtesy of the Ansonia Theatre

WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre is packing in the crowds this holiday season with its production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!

Over 800 people showed up for the opening weekend. There are three performances left this weekend — Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Get your tickets online at ansoniatheatre.com.