December 14, 2022
WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre is packing in the crowds this holiday season with its production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!
December 14, 2022
This time of year, office parties, church gatherings, and club celebrations often take the form of potlucks or other type of buffet style spreads of delicious food. Let’s examine ways to ensure everyone enjoys the foods on the buffet safely with no regrets later in the form of tummy upset.
December 14, 2022
RALEIGH — Josephus Daniels, one of the most prominent North Carolinians of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, played a key role in a story that often circulates around Christmastime. He’s not exactly its hero, but in the end Daniels makes the right call — and thus helps to save the celebration of Christmas during wartime.
December 14, 2022
POLKTON — UNC Wilmington has partnered with South Piedmont Community College to create a transfer opportunity for students wishing to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Social Work.
December 13, 2022
The All Sparring East Coast Karate Championship took place in Dillon, S.C. on Nov. 5. Pictured are Joseph Tomlin, Addison Jarrell, Christian Garth, Adelynn Helms and Tre’ Garth, with Sensei Covington, Denise, and Weaver Thomas.
December 12, 2022
From 1977 until 1985 and from 1993 through 2001 Wilson County was the de facto capital of North Carolina. At least it was when then Gov. Jim Hunt and his close advisor, Betty McCain, were home from Raleigh.
December 12, 2022
Nine weeks ago, 18 students enrolled in Richmond Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. On Dec. 9, all 18 students graduated from the program, in addition to five students who completed the Behind-the-Wheel Training program.
December 12, 2022
RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion. North Carolina’s share of those funds is well over $1 billion. Under today’s agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion.
December 12, 2022
Legislative leaders are baffled. We all should be. After pouring more than $200 million additional dollars into helping our children read at grade level, they (and we) want to know when we are going to see results. Just before Thanksgiving we learned that the 2021 test results showed only 47 percent of third-grade students were proficient in grade-level reading. End of grade tests further demonstrated that 53 percent of students in grades three through eight were “not proficient” in grade level reading.
December 09, 2022
Karen Huang wrote “I had a medical checkup scheduled, and although I’d had no recent health concerns, I dreaded the visit. I was haunted by memories of an unexpected diagnosis long ago. While I knew God was with me and I should simply trust Him, I still felt afraid. I was disappointed in my fear and lack of faith. If God was always with me, why was I feeling such anxiety?”
December 08, 2022
RALEIGH — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. The State is providing up to $25,000 while Duke Energy and Moore County are also each offering rewards up to $25,000.
December 07, 2022
WADESBORO — Sgt. Gerald Cannon has filed a lawsuit against Anson County in Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6.