WADESBORO — The investigation division of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office has fielded numerous reports for felony larcenies over the past few months.

According to a press release, detectives had interviewed countless victims and witnesses and developed a list of leads and suspects.

“Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that the suspects identified were linked to other felony larcenies in the surrounding counties including Richmond and Union Counties,” states the press release.

Items that have been recovered include a backhoe, a Peterbilt flatbed truck, a bobcat, Coca-Cola machines and many more.

Suspects that have been identified and arrested are Susan Williams, Charles “CJ” Newsome, Noah Hatley and Hunter Runnels. Charges for other suspects are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing and detectives are in the process of charging other suspects and recovering more property.