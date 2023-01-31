Home News News January 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Anson County Schools spelling bee winner is Larrah Jackson (pictured, Peachland-Polkton Elementary) and runner-up is Bryson Howell! Congratulation to all! Photo courtesy of Anson County Schools Anson County Schools spelling bee winner is Larrah Jackson (pictured, Peachland-Polkton Elementary) and runner-up is Bryson Howell! Congratulation to all! Wadesboro overcast clouds enter location 12.6 ° C 12.7 ° 12.3 ° 100 % 1.5kmh 100 % Tue 19 ° Wed 16 ° Thu 7 ° Fri 9 ° Sat 6 °