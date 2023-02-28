WADESBORO —The Ansonia Theatre will be performing the musical comedy, “Smoke on the Mountain” starting this weekend.

The musical, set in 1938, follows members of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church choir, the Sanders Family Choir as they prepare to sing for a Saturday night gospel. The show will feature dozens of bluegrass songs preformed by the Sanders Family.

The first performance will begin on Friday, March 3, followed by that following Saturday and Sunday. “Smoke on the Mountain” will return March 10-12 at the Ansonia Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ansonia Theatre website.