WADESBORO — On April 15th from 1pm to 4pm at Wadesboro Park located at 1000 Gatewood Road, Tasha Coleman, a volunteer at The Caraway Foundation, will be hosting the third annual “Sons Need Their Fathers” Health Fair and Memory Lap Fundraiser.

The event is being held to save lives by increasing the awareness of heart disease, promoting early detection and treatment and raising funds to educate the public about this silent killer.

“We will be remembering my brother Jeremy “JC” Coleman. He lost his life to a massive heart attack July 2020 at the young age of 33 years old,” says Coleman. “Heart disease is the #1 cause of death for both men and women in the US. Ever since JC died in 2020, I’ve been made aware of a number of young men in Anson County under the age of 40 that have passed away from a heart attack. This is very alarming and I can’t turn a blind eye and not do anything,” she added.

Dr. Michael Lincoln, a Primary Care Physician at Lincoln Family Medicine in Ansonville, will be the guest speaker and discuss heart health and the importance of getting regular routine check-ups.

This fundraiser will allow participants the opportunity to hear survivor stories and receive preventative maintenance screening which will include a blood pressure and glucose check, nutrition counseling, healthy recipes, an exercise routine, information on the importance of investing in life insurance before receiving a diagnosis and getting CPR/First Aid certified, COVID tests, and masks. In addition, kids will have the opportunity to participate in several activities including Connect 4, Cornhole, Jenga, and taking a picture with the Easter bunny.

Attendees will walk a lap for every $25 donated and a member of the Anson Football team will walk laps for those physically unable to participate in the memory lap fundraiser. Also, several Anson Cheerleaders will hold up collages of individuals who’ve lost their life to cardiovascular disease while cheering the walkers during the memory lap fundraiser. Participants can create a collage of their love one that passed from heart disease or send a picture of their love one for the collage at ctasha0401@yahoo.com or 704-961-6299.

Healthy food including grilled chicken, string beans, corn on the cob, rolls, a dessert, water, and popcorn will be served at the event.

“We are asking people to donate a minimum of $25 in memory of someone they’ve lost to Cardiovascular Disease which will be used to host the program,” says Coleman.

Contact Tasha Coleman at 704-961-6299 to sign-up to attend the event and for more information.

The Caraway Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity and the mission of the organization is to assist and promote health and wellness and higher and continuing education for chronic illness patients and survivors. The foundation also provides support in the areas of life skills, financial empowerment and professional development assistance for under-served populations.

Reach Iris Hunter at irisfreelancejournalist@gmail.com.