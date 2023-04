Small rod, big fish Peachland-Polkton Elementary student Whitley Tarlton caught a 10-pound bass on Saturday, April 22. The large mouth bass was caught on the family pond, while Tarlton used a small Spider-Man fishing rod with a small jig attached. He cast the line, hooked the fish, and caught and reeled the massive fish by himself.

Bo Wagner | A fill in the blanks column on race and responsibility The video was heartbreaking and raw. A young mother was walking through a grocery store in a large American city, narrating a live video. The store had just been looted and utterly ransacked by a very large group of youth. This young mother could not even find formula for her baby in all of the wreckage. She was alternately crying, cursing, and commentating. And in her commentary on the matter, she called out her own race of people for being the ones who did all of the damage.

D.G. Martin | Mixed-race ads in changing times Have you seen Jonathan Lawson on television as he praises Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company? Recently, he has been on air constantly repeating that the most important things about the three P’s of life insurance are “price, price, price.”

BRLC volunteer celebrates 90th birthday in April POLKTON — Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center’s volunteer Joseph Frank Thomas continues to serve others.

Daily Journal hires new reporter My name is Matt Lamb, and I couldn’t be more excited to dive headfirst into the Sandhills’ news.

Local bowlers take lead in Bowling Open Championships in Nevada RENO, Nev — James Fairley of Rockingham, North Carolina, and David Farmer of Hamlet, North Carolina, have worked well together on the lanes at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships, and they showcased that chemistry Wednesday on the way to the lead in Standard Doubles at the 2023 event.

Tom Campbell | Whose parents? Which rights? For more than two centuries Americans have believed that our way of governing was best. Instead of having an autocrat or small group ruling us, we have held to the principle of majority rule. And it has served us well.

The pickin’ shed opens for season LAUREL HILL — As the sun was setting on April 13, 2023, things were just getting started at the corner of Marston and McFarland Roads deep in the Scotland County countryside. The dulcet twang of banjoes, fiddles, guitars, and mandolins anchored by the low notes of an upright bass drifted through the twilight at the 24th annual opening of the Pickin’ Shed.

Thanking our telecommunicators Sheriff Scott Howell stopped by Anson Communications last week to express his thanks and appreciations for the 24/7 that telecommunicators do for our county.

John Hood | Suburban surge drove GOP success RALEIGH — North Carolina has long been a political battleground — but the shape of that battlefield has changed significantly over time.