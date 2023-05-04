WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is putting the final touches on its production of Charlotte’s Web. Written by E. B. White, in 1952.

It tells the story of a friendship between a farmyard pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. Wilbur is a spring pig, and he is distressed to learn that he is being fattened for slaughter in the fall. Charlotte resolves to save Wilbur. Through the friendship between Charlotte and Wilbur, White explores themes of death, loyalty, and friendship.

Director Tommy Wooten has assembled a cast of 30 to bring this beautiful show to life. Cleve Baxley stars as Wilbur, Paige Mercer as Charlotte, Rebekah Forsyth as Fern, Chipper Long as Templeton, Robert Graves and Karen Johnston as Goose and Gander, Ayla Perkins and Jeremiah Forsyth as Sheep and Lamb. The rest of the cast include Gracilee Bricker, Lela Chaney, Abbey Moree, Drew Forsyth, Regina Forsyth Hawk Forsyth, Glenn Caulder, Ann Crescitelli, Jacob Moree, Cleve Baxley, Ashley Gathings, Donnie Lewis Katrina Hilson, Landon Keziah, Escher Tallman, Eden Tallman, Allie Smith, Malachi Forsyth, Harper Helms, Surely Hilson, Stella Howell, Johnsie Powell, Landon Scarborough, Ava Sleeper and Georgia Tolley.

The show runs May 5-14. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are available at ansoniatheatre.com

Don’t miss this wonderful show!