<p>Attendees of the April 28 event gather for a photo with the plaque that will hang in the South Piedmont Community College Polkton campus auditorium.</p> <p>Photos courtesy of South Piedmont Community College</p>

Attendees of the April 28 event gather for a photo with the plaque that will hang in the South Piedmont Community College Polkton campus auditorium.

POLKTON — On Friday, April 28, 2023, South Piedmont Community College dedicated the auditorium on its Polkton campus in the memory of Harvey Leavitt III.

Harvey Hamilton Leavitt III, a third-generation funeral director of Leavitt Funeral Home and active Wadesboro community member, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31.

He participated in numerous committees, organizations and leadership initiatives throughout Anson County. A brief list of his affiliations include the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, the South Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees, NC Funeral Directors Association, Kilwinning Masonic Lodge #64, the Oasis Shrine, the Civitan Club, sponsorship of the Anson County Arts Council and Ansonia Theatre, Uwharrie Bank and a life-long member of Wadesboro’s First United Methodist Church.

At the event, a plaque was installed to commemorate Leavitt’s contributions to SPCC.