May 09, 2023
Angelina’s Fashions held a ribbon cutting on Friday at 1672 S Main St. in Laurinburg. The store owned by Angela Mendoza has a variety of clothing, shoes, and accessories for women and girls. Mendoza said that she wants her stores to “allow people to get closer to God.”
It’s been fifty years now since North Carolina women secured the basic right – if not always the practical ability – to control their own bodies when it comes to deciding whether to carry a pregnancy to term.
May 08, 2023
POLKTON — On Friday, April 28, 2023, South Piedmont Community College dedicated the auditorium on its Polkton campus in the memory of Harvey Leavitt III.
May 08, 2023
In a ceremony Monday morning at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Scott Howell had the pleasure of swearing in two new deputies, Cory Howard and Jackie King, who will be assigned to the patrol division. Dep. Ryan Melton was promoted to Shift Sergeant, and Sergeant Jonathan Hough was promoted to Detective. These two deputies bring years of knowledge, training and experience to these positions and will help better serve our county in their new roles. Sheriff Howell also recognized two officers who with their quick action helped saves the lives of two individuals who had gone into medical emergencies after overdosing. Deputy Greg Cox and Deputy Sam Mullis were awarded commendations for their life-saving actions. Sheriff Howell is proud of these deputies for their accomplishments and proud of all of his staff who work hard to serve the citizens of Anson County every day.
May 08, 2023
ANSONVILLE — Ansonville residents celebrated the grand opening of a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree hybrid store that will provide quality food access in a convenient location, eliminating a food desert that has existed for 20 years.
May 04, 2023
WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is putting the final touches on its production of Charlotte’s Web. Written by E. B. White, in 1952.
May 04, 2023
ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham’s signature strolling and shopping event, Affair on the Square, returns to downtown on Thursday, May 11, 5-8 pm.
May 04, 2023
The latest disturbing trend, it seems, is something called transableism. Formerly called Body Integrity Identity Disorder, transableism is when people choose to identify as handicapped. Some go as far as to harm themselves to make their fantasies a macabre reality; others, such as one Jorund Viktoria Alme, simply self-identify as handicapped, even using a wheelchair for no valid reason. In even more horrific cases, people sometimes find surgeons willing to amputate perfectly healthy limbs.
May 03, 2023
May 03, 2023
What’s the difference between a protest and a riot? It is a legitimate question since our legislature recently passed an anti-riot bill. Simply put, a person or group’s right to protest is protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution, however once a riot begins, people are no longer protected.
May 02, 2023
Food Banks across the state of North Carolina announced today that they are seeing a drastic increase in need for food and resources from neighbors experiencing hunger following the February 2023 end to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments.
May 02, 2023
• There will be a cleanup day at Sneedsboro AME Zion Church on May 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cleanup will include a presentation of the history of the church and a recognition and tribute to those who are buried at the cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to bring work gloves, cutting shears, rakes and hand clippers. For more information, call Gwen Watson-Cohen at 704-464-1759 or email at g.watsoncohen@gmail.com