HAMLET — Richmond Community College graduated its third Truck Driver Training class today, and once again all 25 students who started the program graduated from the program and earned their licenses.

RichmondCC started the Truck Driver Training program last September, and this is the third class in a row to completely fill up and to have all 25 students successfully complete the program.

The guest speaker at the graduation ceremony was Scotland County Commissioner Bo Frizzell, who owns Frizzell Trucking. He told the graduates they will have successful careers if they follow the rules, be safe and protect their commercial driver’s licenses.

Truck Driver Training graduate Nicolas Bausum won the George W. Brown Truck Driver Award for Exceptional Performance, which was presented by Kay Cavendish. Truck Driver Training graduate Patrick Deberry won the Kester Family Most Improved Truck Driver Award.

The Truck Driver Training program includes both a nine-week class and a three-week behind-the-wheel class for those who need road and range driving experience. The 25 students in this class covered 9,226 combined miles on the road. That is the number of miles it takes to drive to all four farthest corners of contiguous United States.

RichmondCC’s next Truck Driver Training class that starts in June is already full. The next class will run in the fall. For more information or to sign up, call (910) 410-1700.