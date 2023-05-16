POLKTON — Food will be distributed on Saturday, May 20, at 9:00 a.m. at the Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center.

Neighbors that have not registered with BRLC must have financial documentation as to proof of income. Families or individuals that receives Food Stamp assistant automatically qualify.

We ask that all neighbors picking up food fill BRLC’s Parking lot first. All overflow traffic is kindly asked to use Burnsville’s Fire Department lot. BRLC Volunteers will be on hand to guide you. BRLC kindly appreciates the support of Burnsville’s Fire & Rescue Department for their assistant in BRLC’s outreach.

The Food Distribution Division of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Feeding America has provide these food items.

The U. S. federal income scales will be a determining factor for individual’s eligibility but not limited only to this guidelines. The Food items will be made available to Anson neighbors. Neighbors near the geographic lines of Stanly and Union Counties next to Anson are included.

The U.S. Department of USDA prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants on the bases of race, color ,national origin, age, disability, sex gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political belief, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. Not all prohibited bases will apply to all program and activities.