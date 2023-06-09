MORVEN — SunnyKeez, a non-profit based in Morven, will be hosting a Children’s Field Day for all of Anson (and other surrounding counties) on Sunday, June 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lemuel Center in Morven.

The event is being held for the children and students of Anson County as they were unable to go to one this year.

“I know a lot of people were complaining about the kids not having a field day this year,” one of the organizations owners, Eukyta “Kee” Little, explained. “And I remember commenting up under someone else’s comment like ‘hey, June 11 is like their field day.”

SunnyKeez wanted to make up for the lack of a field day with the event having activities from face paint and bouncy house to food and fireworks. They also extend the invite to not just the children of Anson, but also those in Richmond and Scotland and other surrounding counties to come out to the free community event.