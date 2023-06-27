WADESBORO — An explosion at the Darling Ingredients plant off of Highway 52 in Wadesboro resulted in one death at approximately 9:— p.m. Thursday night.

The direct cause of the explosion is still being investigated, but according to Anson County Fire Marshal Rodney Diggs, there was a chemical explosion that involved aluminum chloride, a chemical compound that can react violently with water, resulting in the creation of hydrogen chloride gas and heat. It’s believed that the explosion involved 20 to 25 gallons of aluminum chloride.

Upon arrival, firefighters waited for air quality monitoring and hazmat crews to be sent from Charlotte Fire Department, after noticing the plume of smoke coming from the building, although there was no fire to be found. Charlotte Fire Department left around three hours later, finding no threat to the community.

This is not the first explosion at Darling Ingredients, which specializes in turning food waste into sustainable products and is a leader in producing renewable energy. In 2020, the company was fined $75,000 after two employees were killed after a sudden release of steam covered 70% of their bodies.

Darling Ingredients released the statement below, following the explosion on Thursday.

”On June 22, an incident occurred at an ancillary building at our Wadesboro, NC facility. One employee was fatally injured. The plant has been shut down and an investigation is underway.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees. Our hearts and prayers go to the family, friends, and coworkers of our team member.”

The incident is still under investigation by Anson County’s Fire Department and OSHA.