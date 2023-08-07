HAMLET — America’s National Dance Championships Family of Competitions and Conventions hosted its 23rd Annual National Dance Titles Competition from July 20-22 at the Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College.

160 National Semi-Finalists represented 57 studios from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The semi-finalists qualified from 28 regional competitions February through May to compete at the National Titles Competition. Two of the regional competitions were held at the Cole attracting dance studios from several states. The Cole also hosted two dance conventions for America’s National Dance Championships Family of Competitions and Conventions and the spring recitals for two dance schools from Richmond County and three from Scotland County.

The winners of this competition competed in an interview, an on-stage self-introduction, a jazz and technique class, and a solo dance routine. They also had an ice cream social with ice cream from Carolina Scoops, a red carpet party, and a formal awards gala over three days.

The National Title Winners will travel with the ANDC Teams to regional competitions, assist at conventions, perform for local, regional, and national events, and participate in charity projects.

Boogie Fever’s Miss Dance USA

Tiny Miss Dance USA-Rilynn Browder

Kristy’s Dance Academy-Jonesville, NC

Mini Miss Dance USA-Lola Barton

Bobbi’s School of Dance-Thomasville, NC

Petite Miss Dance USA-McKarlie Wimberly

Next Generation Dance-Muscle Shoals, AL

Junior Miss Dance USA-Imgrym Grissom

Just Dancin Dance Studio-Rock Hill, SC

Teen Miss Dance USA-Mackenzie Decuir

Adagio School of Dance-Lake Wylie, SC

Miss Dance USA-Madison Nunn

Teresa’s School of Dance-Collinsville, VA

America’s Mr. & Miss Dance

America’s Tiny Miss Dance-Raylen Fowler

Studio Dance-Unicoi, TN

America’s Mini Miss Dance-Lacie Sumners

The Dance Academy-Fayetteville, TN

America’s Petite Mister Dance-Parker Pike

North Alabama Dance Theatre-Haleyville, AL

America’s Petite Miss Dance-Bo Neely Fowler

North Alabama Dance Theatre-Haleyville, AL

America’s Junior Mister Dance-Eddie Ledbetter

Kristy’s Dance Academy-Jonesville, NC

America’s Junior Miss Dance-Charlee Spencer

North Alabama Dance Theatre-Haleyville, AL

America’s Teen Mister Dance-Ben Powell

Revolution Dance Company-Rock Hill, SC

America’s Teen Miss Dance-Lilly Rogers

Legacy Dance Center-Clyde, NC

America’s Mister Dance-Tucker Riddle

North Alabama Dance Theatre-Haleyville, AL

America’s Miss Dance-Mia Durham

Elite Dance Center- Fayetteville, NC