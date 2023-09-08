September 2

WADESBORO — At 9:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McRae Ave. following a report of fraudulent cyber theft. Funds from the burglarized accounts valued at $900 and $1,297, respectively. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 12:35 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 742 S. following a report of a stolen van of unknown value. The case is active.

September 3

WADESBORO — At 3:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Beaver Road following a report of a burglary after the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Stolen items were a five-gallon gas jug valued at $1, a one gallon gas jug, valued at $1, a Stihll weed eater valued at $200, and other lawn equipment valued at $95. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on McRae Ave., following a report of fraudulent cyber activity resulting in the theft of $1,297 in account funds. The case is active.

MORVEN — At 2:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on NC 742 S. following a report of breaking and entering, no items were taken. The case is active.

LILESVILLE — At 6:27 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Church St. following a report of a restraining order violation. The case is closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 9:32 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Union Street following a report of a suspect knocking out two windows of a Chevy Express, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 7:02 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Bennett Road following a report of a suspect assaulting a female. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

September 4

WADESBORO — At 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Union Street following a report of a suspect knocking out the passenger window of a Chevrolet truck, value unknown. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 9:23 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Redwood Place following the report of a stolen Hyundai Elantra, value unknown. The case is active.

September 5

WADESBORO — At 7:54 a.m., deputies responded to a residence following a report of a suspect stealing a kicker amp valued at $225, and two 12 in. speakers valued at $225 from a vehicle. The case is open.