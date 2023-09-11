Financial Representative for Woodmen Life Insurance products, Clint Davis, was proud to assist with hosting the Gold Star event. “Each of our players wrote a letter to the Gold Star family they are representing… letting them know how much it means to them to be chosen to represent our fallen local heroes,” shared Davis.

Gage Lookabill played in honor of his hero, his great Uncle SSGT Jerry Lineberry.

Denez Chambers beams with pride at the honor of representing PVT William Randall.

Luke Hyatt represented PVT Claude Harrington when he took to the field for Anson at the Friday, September 1 Gold Star game held at Anson High School. “Players are selected by their coaches and teachers… recommended for their outstanding character on and off the fi eld, commitment to others above self, and their hands-on involvement in their community,” detailed Financial Representative of WoodmenLife Clint Davis.

The honor of representing Private William Randall’s life and service was bestowed on Denez Chambers.

Anson County High School is honored to host North Carolina’s inaugural Gold Star game, put on by local WoodmenLife Chapters in Wadesboro (#070) and Marshville (#004). Bearcat Gage Lookabill had the honor of representing his great Uncle SSGT Jerry Lineberry at North Carolina’s first ever Gold Star game.

Laiontae Little played in honor of the memory of PVT Allison German Jr.’s service and sacrifice for our country.

