MORVEN — Pastor Lawrence Brand and First Lady, Temecka Brand, founders of Church’s United Outreach Prayer Line Ministry, hosted a community free fish fry Saturday, September 23, at the Holla! Community Development Center. The ministry group gave out free fishplates and cell phones at the event.

“Our plates have fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, hot sauce, utensils, bottled water, everything you need on the plate, all is free and all we ask is that you let us pray for you,” says First Lady Temecka Brand.

Despite the rainy weather, the event was packed with people, prayer, and the Good News of the gospel, in what was truly a loaves and fishes moment straight from the ministry of Jesus.

“We are out in the community to reach as many souls as the Lord will allow us to,” shares Brand.

The Churches United Outreach PrayerLine Ministries is a non-profit organization out of Pageland, South Carolina.

“We are not funded by any organization or by any grants, we do this purely from donations. We have forty churches affiliated with our organization,” informs Pastor Brand.

Pastor Brand saw a need in the community, and with his wife, went to work finding a way they could get food for the body and food for the soul into the communities.

“There was a great need for food out in the communities and there has been a great falling away from the Churches… if they don’t come to Church we hope to reach them through events like this,” Pastor Brand explained.

His wife agrees, sharing, “We need for the churches to come together first. We are going to the communities, bringing people to the church.”

The group had 300-400 plates available, completely free of charge, and welcome to anyone, at the event. Relying entirely on donations, the ministry can be assisted through their CashApp, CUOPrayerline or donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 582 Pageland, SC 29728.

