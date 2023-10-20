Club President Jarvis Woodburn and Dr. Travis Steagall remarking on the benefit of having Deborah Davis in the community.

WADESBORO- The Wadesboro Rotary Club honored Deborah Davis with the Hometown Heroes Award for outstanding service to the community on October 19th at Twin Valley Golf Club.

Deborah Flowers Davis was born to the late Hayes and Bessie Flowers and raised in Anson County. Davis married her high school sweetheart, Willie Davis, after attending Bowman High School.

Davis earned her Health & Physical Education undergraduate degree from Gardner Webb University. After teaching and coaching for several years, she earned her Masters and Educational Specialist Degrees in Educational Leadership and Curriculum Specialist from Winthrop University.

During her approximately 40 years of service, she served in many roles before retiring as an Administrator of Secondary Education.

Davis taught at various Anson County Schools, primarily at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School. With the encouragement of prominent leaders in the Anson County School system, Davis started her leadership career as assistant principal of Peachland Elementary School and Ansonville Elementary School.

“Because of Davis’s superior leadership talents and skills, she was appointed to serve as the first Principal of Anson County Early College High School. She embraced her new school and established a flagship program for our district and the state. Davis built a culture of learning at ACEC that continues to provide many early college students opportunities that allow them to strive and grow into highly successful learners,” said Dr. Travis Steagall as he presented the award.

Davis spearheaded another flagship program as Executive Director of the Anson High School Youth Career Connect Program, resulting in, yet again, National Recognition for Excellence in Learning by winning a multi-million-dollar grant-funded program endorsed by President Obama’s Administration for high schools in need of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs.

Davis was taught the importance of education early on by her parents and older siblings. While education was important in her family, living a Christian Life was the top priority. Her family attended and supported the Gatewood Station AME Zion Church in Morven. Davis utilized her educational skillsets to support faith-based learning as she worked with children and youth programs within her church. These programs ranged from teaching Sunday school, Christmas and holiday programs, Christian witnessing, bible drills, musicals, plays, etc.

Deborah Flowers Davis is undoubtedly worthy of our Rotary Club’s Hometown Hero Award because she serves this community selflessly, even in retirement.

“It would be a stretch to say that she is retired because she continues to serve within her church and as a trustee for South Piedmont Community College. Once an educator, always an educator,” said Steagall.

Hometown Hero awards will be given monthly to deserving community members who embody the values of Rotary International’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

Rotary International celebrates the individual contributions and selflessness of giving time and talent.

Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves is Rotary’s vision.

The Wadesboro Rotary Club gives approximately $40,000 annually to support community-driven initiatives and work with other nonprofit organizations.

With more than 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs worldwide, Rotary Club members are volunteers who work locally, regionally, and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace, and eradicate polio under the motto Service Above Self.

Wadesboro Rotary Club usually meets the second Thursday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Twin Valley Golf Club. The club welcomes guests interested in community service and professional and personal development.

For up-to-date information on meetings, speakers, community service projects, etc., visit the Wadesboro Rotary Club Facebook page.