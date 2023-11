SEAC of the Carolinas team wins at the Kilwinning Lodge golf tournament The team from SEAC of the Carolinas won the Kilwinning Lodge #64 golf tournament at Twin Valley Golf Club Oct. 27. Tournament chair Eric Forbes (second from left) presented the winnings to Dustin Horne. Other team members were Danny McRae, Tim Carpenter and Tim Horne (not pictured). Tournament proceeds will help renovate and restore Kilwinning’s lodge building on South Greene Street in Wadesboro.

Woman charged with felony abduction of children MONROE — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of a woman for felony abduction of children.

Anson County seeks stakeholder and parental input on the district’s Strategic Plan for 2022—2023 WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Education met Monday, October 30, to discuss the Anson County School District’s strategic plan for 2022-2023.

Goblins and ghouls galore The staff at Parsons Drug Company in Wadesboro had a great time giving out glow in the dark tattoos and candy during the Candy Trail!

Bo Wagner | Don’t silence the tank alarm The year was 1997, and the location was a deep hole in which stood an abandoned restaurant, a fish camp, as it is often called in the South. We had just secured the use of that building to start the Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Ellerbe hunting dispute sets in motion perplexing deputy response ELLERBE — A land-usage conflict between the co-owners of the Ellerbe Springs Inn and Campground and a former Richmond County and current Moore County deputy will be heading to civil court in the coming weeks.

John Hood | Poor schools already get more funding RALEIGH — In 1994, North Carolinians from five rural counties sued the state government, alleging the system then used to finance public education was unfair to students in low-income communities and thus unconstitutional.

Candidates share their vision for Anson County at “Politics After Dark” WADESBORO — Young Professionals Anson hosted their third annual town hall styled forum, entitled “Politics After Dark”, on Tuesday, October 24, returning to the Lockhart-Taylor Center at South Piedmont Community College.

Anson citizens concerned over potential landfill expansion WADESBORO — In answer to concerns raised by residents’ over Waste Connection’s proposed Phase 5 expansion of the landfill, located just outside the downtown area of Polkton, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) held a public hearing on Thursday, October 26, at the Anson County Courthouse.

Longstanding volunteer at BRLC retires BURNSVILLE — Long standing Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center volunteer Delma Ingram successfully completed years of services and recently retired.