HAMLET — Timothy Goodwin always promised himself he would go back to school and get a college degree. In 2022, he finally made good on that promise when he decided to enroll in a certificate class in the Information Technology program at Richmond Community College.

“I signed up for a certificate program to give myself a taste of school before switching to a degree program,” said Goodwin of Hamlet.

Since then, he has completed CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+ and CompTIA Security+ certificates. He is also enrolled in two associate degree programs at RichmondCC: IT-Support and Cyber Security.

“The certificates that I have earned show that not only do I have knowledge of the industry, but that I can also put it into action,” Goodwin said.

This past summer he was hired by Todd’s Computers in Rockingham as a computer technician. He diagnoses technical issues and makes repairs on computers brought into the shop, but he can also remote into customers’ computers to solve problems.

Todd Tillis is the owner of Todd’s Computers. Tillis said Goodwin having those certifications played a big role in his decision to hire the IT student, and he has not been disappointed in his work.

“We feel very fortunate to have Tim as a part of our team. The Security+ certification was a great bonus as we all need to have a high priority on security not only for our organization but all the organizations that we manage and protect,” Tillis said. “I am looking forward to watching him grow by applying his knowledge that he has learned in real-world IT situations.”

Goodwin said he has always been fascinated by technology.

“It’s amazing how it can connect us to anyone in the world with electric or light pulses, or radio/satellite signals,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin plans to complete both associate degrees in Cyber Security and IT-Support in 2024. After consulting with an advisor at the Career & Transfer Advising Center, he has set his next goal on transferring to Gardner-Webb University to complete a bachelor’s degree in the information technology field.

“RichmondCC has helped me realize that it is possible to achieve the career I want and not be stuck in a dead-end job,” Goodwin said. “The instructors and staff at RichmondCC are very helpful, and they care about their students’ success. They equip you with the tools you need, and they use their own real-world experiences to help students understand the material and why it is so important.”

RichmondCC is now registering students for the 2024 Spring Semester. To get started on a degree or certificate in information technology or cyber security, call Student Services at (910) 410-1700 or stop by either campus in Hamlet or Laurinburg to speak with an advisor.