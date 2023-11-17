WADESBORO — Early in the afternoon hours of November 5, officers with the Wadesboro Police Department responded to an attack taking place near US HWY 52 South and Morven Rd involving a minor.

An underage female victim was injured when a male suspect shot into the vehicle she was riding in with a paint ball gun.

The minor’s father, who was on scene at the time of the incident, called in to report the attack, and to inform dispatch that he was pursuing the suspect’s vehicle, a white GMC Truck.

While Officer Gregory Cox was in route to the scene, the communication team informed him that the dispatch call was ongoing, reporting an altercation could be heard between the two parties, with the sound of a discharging firearm drowning out the fray.

Meanwhile, Deputy Greene, also en route to the scene, saw the victim’s car go by and immediately initiated a traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, Green discovered an injured minor inside, prompting an urgent call for EMS assistance.

The father of the victim stated to Cox and Greene that “They shot my kid with a paintball and then pulled a gun on me, so I took it and started shooting.”

Office Cox took possession of the firearm, a Glock 43, from the victim’s father, before proceeding to obtain further information from the victims regarding the attack.

The father specified that the incident had occurred at the corner of Highway 52 South and Air National Guard Rd., where officers later retrieved five 9mm Luger shell casings. Cox ran the serial number of the firearm involved in the incident through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, receiving no hits. The Glock 43 and five 9mm Luger shell casings were collected from the scene and logged into evidence by Detective Sergeant Jonathan Hough.

The female victim was taken to Atrium Anson Hospital for further evaluation, while her father was escorted to the detective division to formally give his statement.

Following the incident, one of the suspects called into dispatch, acknowledging he had fled the scene and returned to his residence. The father of the suspect, who also spoke with dispatch, was advised to bring the suspect to the Sherriff’s Office for an interview regarding the attack.

Officers believe three adult male suspects were involved in the incident. This case remains active as officers continue to investigate the altercation.

