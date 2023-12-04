WADESBORO — Following up on a recent visit to the board by Adam Kiker with LKC, Chairman JD Bricken provided an update on the proposed gravity sewer line extension, fielded questions from fellow commissioners, and presided over a vote on the project at the November 21 Board of Commissioners meeting.

The anticipated methane project at the landfill recently jumped a major hurdle by establishing an easement from point A to point B, which is the landfill to the transfer station on Route 52. The easement will allow a four inch pipe to run through the area transporting the gas.

The pipe is expected to attract new businesses by bringing sewer hookup, and bridging the gap across Hwy. 74 created by the other side of the creek near Wade Mill. The project has a potential completion period of approximately six months, possibly by June.

Apprising the board on the project’s merits, Bricken stated during the Chairman’s Report that, “The reason that this is good news is if they were not able to secure those easements they would have had to take the methane out in tanker trucks, and we really were not wanting to have all that extra truck traffic. Taking the methane out of the landfill is going to greatly reduce the emissions from the landfill and it is also going to be a way to harvest domestic energy and what would seem like a good way to move forward.”

Commissioner Priscilla Little-Reid, concerned about cost and future productivity, had several questions for the Chairman regarding who is responsible for paying to run the pipeline and what businesses, if any, might soon be coming to the recently revitalized Old Mini Mart.

“It will be done by a private company so the people that are going to be collecting the methane are the ones that will be paying to run the line. They are the ones who have secured the easement, we don’t really have anything to do with that, but maybe local bidders can keep their eyes open for that job because it will be several miles running that pipe,” responded Bricken.

“It ought to be a nice job hopefully for some of our local contractors,” he added.

Acknowledging that the owner of the Old Mini Mart is a private citizen who has no contract with the board, Bricken shared that it would be up to the owner to fill vacancies, though Bricken does anticipate increased marketability for the building once sewer hookup is established.

Responding to Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn inquiry regarding an anticipated completion date, Bricken answered, “No, it is just too early. I was just real happy when I found out they got approval to run the whole way because that is really important,” answered Bricken.

Commissioner Robert Mims asked the question foremost on resident’s minds, “Will the pipe control the smell?”

Bricken answered in the affirmative before explaining, “Methane creates a lot of the pressure that pushes a lot of the small little particles that you smell up into the air. Methane is lighter than air, does not have a smell, and carries the particles that you do smell. From everything that we have heard, harvesting the methane reduces the pressure that causes all of those particles to float and it reduces emissions greatly.”

Gas from the landfill is expected to be funneled into the Piedmont system, becoming available for local, domestic fuel.

Pointing out the board has been working on the project for almost two years, Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood suggested proceeding with the vote and awarding the project to the lowest bidder, Columbus Utility out of Fair Bluff, who offered a bid of $890,145.00 to complete the project.

Before voting on the motion, Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn and Bricken both shared that when the Old Mini Mart first underwent remodeling, many inquiries made by potential businesses interested in moving into the area ultimately waned due to the lack of sewer hookup.

“It is the commercial corridor on 74 that without a sewer line is never going to amount to any type of industry or commercial ventures,” warned Bricken prior to the vote.

With a show of hands, Commissioners Bricken, Gatewood, Mims, Woodburn, and Jamie Caudle all voted in favor of approving the sewer line project.

Reach Lauren Monica at (704) 994-5471 or lmonica@ansonrecord.com