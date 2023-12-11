Dec. 2

WADESBORO — At 1:56 p.m., officers responded to Country Club Rd. following a report of a suspect forcibly breaking and entering into a camper. The camper was found with the door open, various tools and damage spread throughout, and a pair of metal cutters apparently used to forcibly gain entrance. Damage value is currently unknown and the case remains active.

LILESVILLE — At 4:53 p.m., officers responded to South Second Street following a report of a stolen Red Ryder wagon valued at $90.00. The case is active.

Dec. 3

WADESBORO — At 1:27 a.m., officers responded to US Hwy. 52 North following a report of an assault on a female taking place. According to the suspect, the female who is his girlfriend, threw a water bottle at him. Unable to allow such disrespect to stand, the suspect is alleged to have pushed and struck his girlfriend in the eye, causing her to fall to the ground. After an evaluation conducted by Anson EMS, the female victim was transported to the hospital. Suspect Christopher Hunter was placed under arrest and charged with assault.

WADESBORO — At 11:19 a.m., officers responded to Rising Sun Rd. following a report of damage to private property, a mailbox. Neighbors reported seeing a gray, four -door Toyota truck with a dent in the passenger door, located near the mailbox in question. Damage is valued at $20 and the case remains active.

MORVEN — At 2:42 p.m., officers responded to Hwy. 145 following a report of a stolen English Bulldog, valued at $1500.00 The pet was let out to use the restroom and did not return as usual. The case is active.

PEACHLAND — At 2:37 p.m., officers responded to Hopewell Church Rd. following a report of a stolen Husqvarna concrete saw and 14’ concrete blade, valued at $1200 and $100, respectively. The case is active.

WADESBORO — At 2:56 p.m., officers responded to NC 742 North following a report of a stolen mailbox and sign, valued at $157.10. The case is active.