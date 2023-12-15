HAMLET — Richmond Community College is making it easier for newly hired or soon-to-be hired elementary school teachers to earn their North Carolina teaching license.

RichmondCC now offers an Elementary Education Residency Licensure Certificate that prepares beginning elementary school teachers for licensure.

“I realize what life is like for a new teacher, especially during the first few years, because I’ve been there,” said RichmondCC Early Childhood Education instructor Krystal Harris, who taught in the elementary classroom for 17 years. “However, the Residency Licensure Certificate is not just one more thing to add to your plate. The knowledge gained throughout the program and the required assignments can actually be used in the classroom.”

The program includes six online courses.

“Teachers can expect supportive coursework, one-on-one coaching with trained professionals, in-person observations and support in and out of the classroom,” Harris said.

Upon successful completion of the program, teachers can expect to have earned an Elementary Education Residency Licensure Certificate.

To be eligible, individuals should have a bachelor’s degree in any area of study other than education, have earned a GPA of 2.7 or higher, and be employed in an elementary school system that requires a teaching license. Individuals who are not currently employed but can provide a letter of employment or promised placement from the school district can also enroll in the program.

The program is designed for teachers to take one or two courses per semester. Total cost for all six courses is $1,527. There is no cost for textbooks, and the technology fee is included in the total tuition cost. Scholarships are also available for those who enroll in the certificate program.

Applications are completed through CFNC. Call RichmondCC at (910) 410-1700 to learn more about the Residency Licensure Certificate or to receive help with the application process.