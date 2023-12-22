Home News In a merry mood News In a merry mood December 22, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Kindergarteners at Ansonville Elementary School put on an amazing performance for the student body and family members. They sang Christmas songs and recited poems to get everybody in the holiday spirit. Photo courtesy of Ansonville Elementary School/Anson County Schools ❮ ❯ Kindergarteners at Ansonville Elementary School put on an amazing performance for the student body and family members. They sang Christmas songs and recited poems to get everybody in the holiday spirit. Wadesboro clear sky enter location -0.3 ° C 5.3 ° -0.7 ° 86 % 0kmh 0 % Fri 13 ° Sat 14 ° Sun 16 ° Mon 14 ° Tue 18 °