Unique decorations Students in Ms. Marshall’s sixth grade Social Studies class at Wadesboro Elementary School ended the year learning about Winter Around the World. Festive decorations adorned the classroom walls and students cut out unique snowflakes.

Christmas lights in Anson WADESBORO — This Christmas Anson County dressed itself in festive, brightly lit decorations familiar to the holiday season.

USDA updates plant hardiness zone map If you are an avid gardener or farmer, chances are you have looked at the USDA’s Plant Hardiness Zone Map a time or two. In November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released an updated version of its Plant Hardiness Zone Map (PHZM), and this is the first update of the tool since 2012. According to the USDA, the “Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners and growers can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a given location. The new map—jointly developed by USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and Oregon State University’s (OSU) PRISM Climate Group—is more accurate and contains greater detail than prior versions.”

NC legislative aide, nonprofit founder receives pardon of forgiveness from governor RALEIGH (AP) — A beneficiary of one of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s end-of-year criminal pardons, who currently works in state government, said she hopes her life story will help others who also are seeking second chances.

John Hood | Freer states still grow faster RALEIGH — When Fox News hosted a debate last month between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, much of the media coverage focused on its implications for 2024. Would Newsom make some nervous Democrats pine for a Joe Biden retirement? Would DeSantis breathe new life into his sputtering presidential campaign?

“Tiny”, the Repo-Man The other week I was down around Hogback Street visiting my buddy, John. Ol’ John is a storyteller in his own right, yes-sir-re bob. Why he can hang in there with the best of them.

Bo Wagner | Let’s wrap it up, people Exodus 12:2 This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you.

Anson High student represents Anson County at the 2023 Magic Kingdom Thanksgiving Parade WADESBORO — The 2023 annual Magic Kingdom Thanksgiving Day parade at Disney World in Florida went on this year without a hitch.

Annual toy drive reminds us all to live like Tuck POLKTON — The third annual Kevin Tucker Memorial Toy Drive was held at the Old Griffin building.

In a merry mood Kindergarteners at Ansonville Elementary School put on an amazing performance for the student body and family members. They sang Christmas songs and recited poems to get everybody in the holiday spirit.

Commissioner vote further cements plans to build new middle school WADESBORO — A new middle school for Anson County students is inching ever closer to breaking ground.