MORVEN — The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, held its thirty-sixth annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant in Morven on Saturday evening, May 22, 2023 at 5:00 p. m. at Morven Elementary School.

Kelis Baker was crowned Little Miss Las Amigas 2023. Kelis is the eight-year old daughter of Kuiston Johnson and Laquenton Baker of Wadesboro, N. C. She attends Morven Elementary School where she is in the second grade. Las Amigas member, Judy Simon, sponsored Little Miss Kelis Baker. Five-year old Patience Carter was the first runner-up in the pageant. Patience is the daughter of Demetrice Teal and Michael Carter. She attends Wadesboro Primary School in Wadesboro, N. C. where she is in kindergarten. Patience was sponsored in the pageant by Ms. Beulah Pratt. The second place winner in the pageant was Little Miss Treasure Jewel Robinson of Chesterfield, S. C. Treasure is the six-year old daughter of Brittney Powe and Christopher Robinson of Chesterfield, S. C. Her grandparents are Mr. and Ms. Bernard and Wendy Powe and Mr. and Ms. Isaac and Wendy Owens, Jr. Treasure is a first-grade student at Chesterfield Edwards Elementary School in Chesterfield, S. C. Treasure was sponsored in the pageant by Las Amigas member Marilynn Bennett.

The Morven Elementary School’s gym was beautifully decorated to reflect this year’s pageant theme: “Pink and Orchid Dreams.” Las Amigas member, Ms. Elizabeth Kersey of Polkton, N. C. served as Mistress of Ceremonies. Artistic entertainment was provided by this year’s winner Ms. Kelis Baker.

The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, is local, non-profit group which provides educational and other social activities designed to improve the Anson county community. There are fourteen members: Pat McCoy, President; Kristen Mims, Vice-President; Johnie M. Pettiford, Recording Secretary; Devin Pettiford, Corresponding Secretary; Joletha Little, Treasurer; Samantha Douglas, Financial Secretary; Shunee McRae, Reporter/Scrapbook; Elizabeth Kersey, Historian; Marilynn Bennett, Parliamentarian; Judy Simon, Chaplain; Elizabeth Kilgo, Sergeant-at-Arms, Winnie Bennett, Arnnette Taylor, Beulah Pratt.