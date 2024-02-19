February 2

WADESBORO – At 11:22 a.m., Deputies responded to Caple Dairy Rd. following a report of a lost firearm. The reporting victim stated that he was riding an ATV in the area when he believed his Taurus .38 special revolver valued at $200.00, fell from his holster. Deputies were unsuccessful during a later search of Caple Dairy Rd. for the handgun. The case has been closed by means other than arrest.

February 3

WADESBORO – At 12:33 a.m., Deputies responded to Pineview Circle following a report of a domestic dispute from a female caller requesting assistance. Deputies met the female outside the residence where she reported that her boyfriend had beaten her and stole her phone before running away. Case remains active.

MORVEN – At 11:29 a.m., Deputies responded to Sandy Ridge Mobile Home Park in response to a simple assault taking place. A female victim met deputies on scene, explaining that she had been assaulted and cut with a beer bottle. The suspect was described as a white female who left in a white van driven by a black female, headed towards Chesterfield, SC. The suspect had arrived at the residence to speak with the brother of the victim when the altercation ensued. The case is active.

WADESBORO – At 8:12 a.m., Deputies responded to Morning Dr. following a report of damage to property. It was determined that Demetria Littlejohn damaged the property of Reginald Odell Jr. by removing his mailbox from the ground and busting a rear window to his home. In return, Odell used a metal dog cage to bust the windshield and damage the hood of the vehicle driven by Littlejohn. It was discovered that the vehicle was a rental. Both the male and female subject advised Officer Sam Mullis that they had been involved in an altercation previously taking place in Rockingham. In the prior incident, the female stated that Odell had shot into her residence with a firearm. Rockingham police were contacted and stated that they had responded to the female’s Rockingham address in regards to the damage. Upon arriving, Rockingham deputies report that Odell had thrown a brick into her residence, the brick still lying inside on the floor of the residence. RPD advised her to speak with the Magistrate in regards to filing charges, but state that Littlejohn never did. Both subjects were taken before the Magistrate, with the female producing video of Odell assaulting her vehicle with the dog cage. Charges were obtained and served on both suspects, both were placed in jail. Case closed by arrest.

February 4

POLKTON – At 3:15 p.m., Deputies responded to Wightman Church Rd. following a report of someone breaking and entering into a residence in what appeared to be a landlord and tenet dispute. The female tenet stated that her landlord left her a message that she needed to be out of the camper by Monday, February 5, which she states that she agreed to do. However, while the victim was away from the camper she received a call from a neighbor stating that her landlord had entered her camper and begun throwing her belongings out onto the ground. The victim returned and observed her landlord standing in the doorway of the camper brandishing a broom which he was using to push her property out of the camper. The victim asked him to stop and leave the camper, resulting in a confrontation between the two. The landlord was able to enter the premises via a broken lock that the victim had previously reported being broken to her landlord, who refused to fix it. The only damage inside the residence was a rip in the victim’s couch. Deputies made contact with the landlord via public service and advised him of the eviction process. Case has been closed by means other than arrest.

February 9

POLKON – At 12:28 a.m., Deputies responded to Fallow View Rd., following a report of damage to the victim’s Honda Accord front and rear bumpers, value unknown. Unable to locate the damaged vehicle, Deputies went to the residence and were able to contact the victim there. She stated that she had gotten into an altercation with another female. Deputies were informed that the verbal altercation occurred because of a dispute involving the victim’s father. Following the verbal altercation, the female suspect attempted to run over the victim’s father. When the intended male victim jumped out of the way of the approaching suspect’s car, she then allegedly rammed her vehicle into the Honda Accord. Following ramming her car into the victim’s, she then allegedly drove her car into a tree leaving a trail of pieces of plastic around the tree. Due to conflicting stories Deputies were unable to determine the sequence of events and both parties were advised of their options. Case is active.

WADESBORO – At 9:43 p.m. Deputies arrived at North Carolina 109 N following a 911 hang up call. Responding to the scene, Deputies determined a female victim had been assaulted. The victim stated that Mr. Jameil Sowell had struck her on the head. Sowell was in the process of leaving the scene upon Deputies arrival. Both parties were detained and transferred to the Magistrate’s Office. Sowell was arrested and placed in Anson County Jail.

February 10

WADESBORO – At 9:29 a.m., Deputies responded to Country Club Rd. following a report of larceny. Upon arriving on scene, Deputies were shown by the victim the damage to his truck. The offenders externally cut the hood release cable to gain access to the vehicle’s battery. Additionally, the seat had been removed from the victim’s golf cart revealing several batteries inside that were not taken. After searching the premises, no additional items appeared to have been stolen. The offenders stole the truck battery, valued at $100.00 The case is active.

February 11

ANSONVILLE – At 9:55 a.m., Deputies responded to Godfrey Ave. following a report of damage to personal property. The victim stated that he noticed new damage to the front and passenger side of his vehicle. According to the victim, the vehicle was secure around 5:30 p.m. on February 10. When he went to the store someone pointed the new damage out to him. The damaged vehicle is a black 2018 Nissan Altima and is valued at $500.00. Case is active.

WADESBORO – At 10:45 a.m., Deputies responded to Martin Rd. following a report of a domestic disturbance. Arriving on scene, Deputies assessed the victim, determining she had redness and swelling around her lower lip. The victim stated she was in an argument with Tyler Westin, who pushed her face into a wall located behind her. Sergeant Kelly caught up with Westin walking on Mount Vernon Rd. He stated to Kelly that the victim was arguing with him and when he tried to walk away from her, she walked up behind him. Westin stated that when he turned around he inadvertently struck the victim in the mouth with his elbow. Westin was taken to the Magistrate’s Office, charged with assault on a female, and placed in Anson County Jail.