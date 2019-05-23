County budget public hearing is June 4

May 23, 2019
By: The Anson Record

A public hearing is scheduled Tuesday for the fiscal year 2019-20 budget during the meeting of the Anson County commissioners.

The budget was made available for the public on May 22. It can be viewed at the clerk’s office in the Anson County Government Center at 101 S. Greene St. in Wadesboro. It is also available at the Hampton B. Allen Library at 120 S. Greene St.

The board’s meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. is in the commissioners’ board room on the second floor of the Government Center. Each speaker about the budget will be limited to three minutes.

The board encourages all who come to speak to be civil and courteous.

