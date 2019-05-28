Quest for the Mirror Ball

Anson is days away from Dancing with the Stars, where six local celebrity teams will show off their dancing shoes to compete for 2019 grand champion bragging rights.
Anson Dancing with the Stars is Friday at Wadesboro Primary School on U.S. 52. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Admission tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the door.
The dancers competing are David and Caty Edwards; Curtis and Toforya Hailey; Mike and Wendy Hill; Anne and Luke Hyatt; Thedis Spencer; and Gina Clark.
The Edwards have local roots and recently moved back to Anson County. David Edwards is the new town manager of Wadesboro and Caty Edwards is a mental health counselor at Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition. They are actively involved in the community with Brown Creek Baptist Church, Young Professionals Anson, Uptown Wadesboro and Anson County Chamber of Commerce.
“They are ready to put Caty’s dance skills to the test,” said Caroline Goins of the Anson Women’s League. Caty Edwards danced for 12 years growing up, and danced in college on her school’s clogging team.
“We are putting all of our efforts into creating a fun dance to perform and watch,” Caty Edwards said. “If we win, awesome, but our goal is to help raise a lot of money, and if that happens, it is a win for all of us, even if we don’t bring the trophy home.”
They are dancing for Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition.
The Haileys are high school sweethearts, born and raised in Anson County. Curtis Hailey is a Navy veteran, spending 30 years serving. Currently, he works at Columbus McKinnon, and Toforya Hailey works for Anson County as a revenue clerk. They are involved in the community with Kesler Chapel AME Zion Church and other community organizations, and are dancing to have a good time and support a good cause.
“Neither of us has a dance background, but we are always ready to have fun,” Toforya Hailey.
They are dancing for the Kesler Chapel AME Zion Church Missions Fund.
“You can expect a funny and spectacular performance from this couple, because they always have people laughing,” Goins said.
The Hills are newcomers to Anson County, but said it hasn’t taken them long to fall in love.
“The community of wonderful people along with the rich history of the area and beautiful countryside,” Wendy Hill said. “We wanted to make a difference in the community and bring Twin Valley back to life for everyone to enjoy.”
Mike and Wendy operate Twin Valley Golf Club and are responsible for the many improvements and additions in the last year.
“We may not be great dancers but what we lack in skill, we will make up for in spirit,” Wendy Hill said.
They are dancing for the Anson County Partnership for Children.
The Hyatts are heavily involved in education. Luke is a healthful living teacher and football coach with Porter Ridge High School in Union County. He’s was a regional Teacher of the Year winner and finalist for the state Teacher of the Year in 2006. Anne serves as a public information officer, Board of Education clerk and administrative assistant to the Superintendent for Anson County Schools. She is also involved with the Anson Women’s League, Relay for Life of Anson County, Uptown Wadesboro, Inc., and the Sandhills Region Education Consortium PIO Group.
“One of the most treasured affiliations they have is being faithful members of First Presbyterian Church in Wadesboro, where they teach Sunday school, teaching in the children’s worship center, serve as youth group leaders, play handbells and sing in the contemporary choir,” Goins said.
“We do enjoy music and are true rookies at this dance thing,” Anne Hyatt said. “Neither of us has dance training, which could be scary; but we are here to have a good time and to help raise money for the AWL’s outreach projects.”
They are dancing for First Presbyterian Church of Wadesboro’s mission fund.
Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer and Kyler are also competing. His grandson, Kyler is the youngest competitor, a spunky kindergartener at Ansonville Elementary School.
“Have you seen that adorable face?” Goins said. “Kyler is definitely their secret weapon to win, and he is the cutest.”
Anson native Gina Clarke has been on some sort of stage her whole life. From churches all over Anson County to the Ansonia Theater, and now she’s guiding others on stage as a director for the Uwharrie Players. Her niece, Sophia Goodwin, is joining her in Dancing with the Stars.
“Gina Clark can be seen solo or with her family entertaining crowds throughout Anson County with her acting and singing talents,” Goins said. “Sophie is a lot of talent in a small package.”
Goodwin has been singing since she was born, and twirls baton at Majorettes by Melanie. She is a student at Victory talent in Marshville, and recently won first place with her very first solo on a competition stage.
They are dancing for Harmony Community Church’s Hope on Wheels program. Hope on Wheels is an outreach program that gives to those that are less fortunate and reaches out to show them the love of Christ.
Chris Stinson, Anson High School principal, and Anson Dancing with the Stars 2014 grand champion will be the master of ceremony. Leon Gatewood, CEO of Helping Our Loved ones Learn and Achieve, more commonly known as HOLLA!, will be the DJ.
The panel of judges includes Fred Davis, principal of Wadesboro Primary School; Christy McCullum, owner and instructor of Self-Expressions; Tanya Jackson, zumba instructor; and representatives from Anson County Schools staff. The combined total of judge and spectator votes will decide the reigning champion dancers.
Attendees can vote for their favorite couple by purchasing voting tickets, which will be sold at the event. Votes are $1 per vote or $5 for six votes.
The winning couple will receive the Anson Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball Trophy and $100 toward their favorite local charity.
Snacks and drinks can be purchased at the event; the sales are cash only.
All proceeds will benefit the Anson Women’s League Scholarship fund and other community service projects.
