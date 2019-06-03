Tarlton earns nursing degree at Northeastern

June 3, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Elizabeth Tarlton of Wadesboro received her associate’s degree in nursing at the 49th annual commencement ceremonies for Northeastern Technical College, held at the Cheraw High School auditorium.

Dr. Kyle Wagner, president of the college, provided the welcome and Bishop Michael Goings, pastor and founder of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillion and Florence, was guest speaker.

