Haywood, Brewer honored at council meeting

June 6, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Sgt. Chad Haywood and Officer Tracey Brewer were awarded the Caught Ya! honor at Monday’s meeting of the Wadesboro Town Council.

Police Chief Thedis Spencer presented the officers with the awards, saying that the Anson County Emergency Services praised them for their work saving a man’s life.

Haywood and Brewer answered a call for an unresponsive individual at one of the local hotels May 21 at 1 a.m. The officers provided the overdosed victim with Narcan and made sure he was sitting upright.

When EMS arrived, the patient was saved.

“The EMS were really grateful,” Spencer said.

He added that a paramedic contacted him saying, “I couldn’t be more thankful they were on the scene, and ready to assist. Their commitment to the job doesn’t go unnoticed by the Anson EMS.”

Haywood has 14 years of police experience.

“He’s been a great asset to the Wadesboro Police Department,” Spencer said.

Brewer completed her thesis with Spencer; bringing home a degree from Pfeiffer University.

“That’s something really nice to have,” Spencer said. “We really appreciated her bringing it back.”

