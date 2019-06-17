Class of 1968 planning its next reunion

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Although the school year has ended, members of the Historic Bowman Senior High School Class of 1968, are still working to provide ongoing support for, and increasing their efforts to help Anson Middle School, formerly Bowman Senior High School.

These goals included, but were not limited to support AMS in the following areas: volunteering to assist at various school events and activities; being proctors during the End-of-Grade testing; providing funding to AMS’ Parent-Teacher Organization; tutoring and assisting with students’ academic support; and, supporting other goals identified by Principal Danielle Blount and her faculty and staff.

“Even class members who live in other cities and towns across North Carolina, pledged to volunteer hours at the AMS,” said Josephine Leak Harris, chair of class planning. “Cynthia Myles, a member of the Historic Bowman Senior High Class of 1968 and the liaison for class members in working with Anson County Schools/Anson Middle Schools, provided outstanding leadership during the school year (2018-2019) in helping class members meet some of their goals of support.”

During this school year, this Historic Bowman Senior High Class of 1968 provided funding to help support the following events at AMS: sashes for eighth grade students’ graduation, Teacher Appreciation Event, additional eight grade graduation needs; and other areas identified by Principal, Danielle Blount and AMS’ PTO.

Blount wanted her eighth-grade students to know more about universities and programs offered, since they would be matriculating to Anson Senior High School soon to begin their high school experiences, and start planning for their future beyond high school.

“During my visit with her in March, I donated a box of tokens and information about the university where I am employed as a clinical assistant professor in the School of Education,” Harris said. She is employed at North Carolina Central University in Durham.

“Blount was most appreciative of the tokens and information for her students,” Harris said.

During its 50th High School Reunion in December last year, the class had the opportunity to interact with AMS’ students in the honors program.

Students shared their interests and future goals, and the Class of 1968 honored them with gift bags and t-shirts.

As members of the Class of 1968 continue planning for its 52nd Class Reunion on Oct. 24, 2020, they plan to build upon the goals they have already established to support AMS during the 2019-2020 year, and further expand their support in myriad ways.

“Once the new AMS is built, members of this historic class will continue to be strong supporters, with hopes of establishing scholarships for students’ summer camps; enhancing the media center with new books identified by the school’s media specialist; increasing their volunteerism; and, supporting the strategic goals and objectives of AMS at the school and local level,” Harris said.

For information about the goals and activities of the Historic Bowman Senior High School Class of 1968, contact Harris at 919-619-9032; 919-967-2650; or at jharr122@nccu.edu.

