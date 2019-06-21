McCready visits Anson, vows to fight for rural North Carolina

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Dan McCready, the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 9th District, is hoping to fight for rural North Carolina, including Anson County, in Congress.

“I never planned to run for Congress; I was perfectly happy spending time with my wife, Laura, who’s a children’s attorney, and my four little kids,” he said. “This really is a calling to serve again; much like I felt after 9/11, before joining the Marine Corp.”

McCready said that politicians have forgotten the rural cities and counties of the state, and he is fighting to change that.

“The problem we’ve got is politicians who, instead of actually serving the people like they’re supposed to, are interested in serving nobody but themselves,” McCready said. “They get up to Washington and it becomes all about their re-elections and special interests, and the people of Anson County are getting left behind.”

He also said he wants to fight for better and more affordable health care, and will not give in to the status quo of working to ensure more money in the pockets of health care providers.

“Instead of fixing the problem with common-sense reforms, Washington politicians’ answer is to cave to special interests and play partisan games, putting your health care at risk,” McCready said. “Today, too many in North Carolina are forced to choose between affording health care and putting food on the table. That has to stop.”

He went on to say, “the No. 1 thing is that we need leaders who will sit down at the table, reach across the aisle on common sense reforms, to lower health care costs, and maintain coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.”

McCready said he met a veteran, whom was doing everything right. The man served his country, and he and his wife were working full-time jobs, but they couldn’t afford health care for her.

“He can’t afford health insurance for her; he can’t afford health insurance for their two kids,” McCready said. “When their kids get sick, they try not to take them to the doctor, but take them to urgent care, and they get hit with a $500, $800 bill.”

He went on to say, “here’s a guy who did everything right … and still can’t afford health care, and that’s not right.”

He plans to stand up to big drug companies to lower prescription costs, work to strengthen Medicare, and fight to stop insurance companies from raising premiums year after year and kicking people off their coverage.

“There is a lot of common sense reforms that we need to do,” he added. “That includes stabilizing the markets, moving toward value-based care instead of fee for service programs.”

McCready said that he wanted to also make public education better for students.

“We need a fighter for public schools,” he said. “We ran the numbers a couple years ago, and saw that for every $1 we send to Washington, our tax dollars, we’re only getting about 50 cents back of federal funds, and it’s not right.”

McCready said that’s because this district hasn’t had a fighter in Washington to fight for more federal money.

“I’ll fight for our fair share of that federal money to help lift up Anson County, to invest in our schools, invest in our infrastructure, and work with Republicans and Democrats to do it,” he added. “The federal government has an important role to play with providing to Anson County for students from low-income families and students with disabilities; in addition to that, critical funding for community colleges.”

He also said he plans to fight for teacher pay; early childhood education; and alternatives to four-year degrees, like community college and job training programs that equip North Carolinians for the jobs of tomorrow without mountains of debt.

He added that the focus tends to be mainly on four-year colleges and universities, but there are great opportunities in trade schools, and community colleges, that offer middle class income.

“A child in rural North Carolina deserves the same great public education that I got in southeast Charlotte,” his website states.

“I don’t think anyone should go to Washington as a Democrat first, or a Republican first, they should go as Americans first,” McCready said. “That’s how we fought in the Marine Corp.”

He went on to say, “We never cared about where you came from, the color of your skin, or your political party, etc.; we’re all on the same team.”

