County approves meal money increases

July 8, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Anson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the amendment of the travel policy, increasing the per diem amount.

Roslynn Ingram, human resources manager, proposed that the commissioners adopt the standards presented by the United States General Service Administration.

“They update that yearly,” Ingram said.

The current rates for breakfast, lunch and dinner were $6, $8 and $15; whereas the recommended rates are $13, $14 and $23.

“This will be for our employees that travel,” Ingram said.

“We’re way off,” said Commissioner Jim Sims. “Our folks would have to eat at McDonald’s for every meal.”

Ingram said by using the standard rates as the General Service Administration, the county would look at it every year, same as they do for mileage.

She added that this will help the county stay up to date.

“Those of you in the audience, if you saw these numbers, you wouldn’t want to try to eat off of them,” Sims said.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record