Rotary gets peek into new warship

July 9, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: W. Curt Vincent - Staff writer
-

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club got a lesson from one of its newest members on the creation of the largest warship in the world, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

John Olmstead gave the club a Reader’s Digest version on the creation of the warship at Newport News, Virginia. It’s a topic he knows well.

Olmstead spent 36 years in the U.S. Navy — five years enlisted and 31 years commissioned. During that time, he spent eight years as an experimental test pilot, four years as an unmanned aerial vehicle program manager and another four years as military director of Naval Air Systems Command Engineering operations.

His presentation opened with a short discussion about the Maersk container ships owned by Walmart that sail between the US and China with goods. As massive a ship as those are, the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is bigger.

“The USS Gerald Ford is the first of the next-generation warships,” Olmstead said. “And it comes with numerous upgrades — such as quieter sleeping areas, recreation areas, better air-conditioning and unisex bathrooms.”

He added that the Ford will require 30% less maintenance and will carry about 2,500 sailors.

Built by Huntington Ingalls, the new warships take a team of about 5,000 workers and the better part of 12 years to complete. The ship measures 1,106 feet long and is 250 feet high. Only 39 feet of the ship are under the waterline.

When completed, the ships will cost about $13.2 billion to build — plus the $4.7 billion in research and development.

Olmstead said there are 10 or 12 such ships being planned for construction. Five have already been funded and three are currently under construction.

Although the Gerald R. Ford is completed and was officially commissioned on July 22, 2017, it is still not ready for service. Olmstead said the ship is scheduled for additional testing through 2021.

A few additional facts about the Ford:

— It took 200,000 gallons of paint to cover it. The paint is a special design that resists heat.

— The electrical plant aboard the ship can power the residential area of New York City, but the ship will use only about a third of that capability now.

“Lasers and such are in our future,” Olmstead said. “And that will take additional electricity.”

He added that the Navy usually has a total of 10 warships in service at any one time, and that they are rarely if ever found close together.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincent@laurinburgexchange.com.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Rotary.jpg

W. Curt Vincent

Staff writer