July 23, 2019
Shelter issues

urgent request

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Animal Shelter has been overpopulated with kittens and its partners are reaching out through social media for residents to help.

The Human Society of Richmond County posted to Facebook:

“911 Urgent matter to all of our supporters. The Richmond County Animal Shelter is full of kittens. They will have to depopulate if we cannot move some. Please adopt or foster. Help us save them… Let us know if you have (an) interest. $50 to adopt includes spay or neuter. If you need assistance let us know and we can try to help.”

To adopt or volunteer, call the Richmond County Animal Shelter at 910- 895-0335.

Society elects

new officers

HAMLET — The Richmond County Mental Health Society this week elected its new officers and has a new chairperson for the first time in six years.

Carole Venable reached the end of her second term and has rotated out of her position as chairwoman of the Society, and Bob McDougald has been elected chairman in her place. On taking this new role, McDougald said Venable is a “hard act to follow.”

The other new officers elected this week are Abbie Covington, who has been named treasurer and John Hancock, now the secretary.

Two town mayors

pass on re-election

LUMBERTON — Two sitting mayors were not among the 58 people who filed for the Nov. 5 municipal elections.

The two-week filing period ended on Friday.

Maton Mayor Emmett Morton and St. Pauls Mayor Gerard Weindel did not seek re-election. Morton had no comment Monday when reached, and Weindel could not be reached.

Maxton Board of Commissioners member Victor Womack and Paul Davis both filed for the mayoral seat.

In St. Pauls, former Board of Commissioners member David Ayers and Mayor Pro Tem Elbert Gibson filed as candidates for mayor.

Bystander is shot

during robbery try

RED SPRINGS — A bystander was shot during a an armed robbery attempt at a local convenience store this weekend.

The person, whose name was not released, was not seriously injured.

Red Springs police officers responded about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a call about a person being shot. When they arrived at the Jiffy Stop, located at 1101 W. Third Ave., they spoke with the store manager and the customer who had been shot. They were told a masked man had entered the store brandishing an unknown type of handgun.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt should call 910-843-3454.

From AP and staff reports.

