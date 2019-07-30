July 30, 2019 Anson Record News 0
-

RCC on new cyber

security measures

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is implementing new security protocols following a “cyber disturbance” last Friday that affected all of the college’s internet-based services but it is not believed to have compromised any student or employee data.

It remains unclear who or what caused the disruption, pending an investigation by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, or what specific services were knocked out. Fall registration was never hampered, and the North Carolina Community College System is assisting the college in repairing RCC’s network services.

Call 910-410-1700 for information about fall registration.

***

Spanish-American

vet gets his due

ST. PAULS — More than a half century after his death, Foster Prevatt has a grave with a veterans marker acknowledging his service in the Spanish-American War.

Members of Prevatt’s family, including his 97-year-old daughter, Rebecca Neal Jackson, were present Saturday morning to view the unveiling of the marker by McNeill-Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Prevatt died on Dec. 20, 1968, at the age of 93 but a veterans marker had never been placed at his grave.

***

County gets first

refusal on 4 schools

LUMBERTON — Leaders with the Public Schools of Robeson have not discussed what is to be done with the four schools that will be shuttered as part of a closure and consolidation plan implemented as a way to address the district’s financial woes.

The first step in deciding what is to be done with the four buildings is to ask the Board of Commissioners if the county wants to take ownership of them, according to John Campbell, chairman of the Board of Education.

The four schools are R.B. Dean Elementary in Maxton; Green Grove Elementary in Fairmont; Janie C. Hargrave Elementary in Lumberton; and Rowland Middle School in Rowland.

***

Graham is a trustee

for $266M fund

RALEIGH — Rep. Charles Graham will have a hand in the distribution of $266 million intended to help American Indian farmers and ranchers.

The Lumberton Democrat has been named one of 14 trustees of the Native American Agriculture Fund. He is the only trustee who is from a state-recognized tribe.

The fund is the largest philanthropic organization devoted solely to serving American Indian farming and ranching communities in the United States.

From AP and staff reports.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ReginalNews-4.jpg