Hit the Tee for DPT charity event set for Sept. 14

The sixth annual Hit the Tee for DPT is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, at Stonebridge Country Club and sponsored by Wingate University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

The tournament will include longest drive and closest to the pin competitions, a putting contest, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction.

Green fees, goodie bags, golf cart rental, dinner and range balls are included in the $110 early-registration fee, and discounts are available for clinical affiliates, Wingate faculty, alumni and students. Fees increase beginning Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Registration ends on Sept. 4.

Donations are tax deductible, and proceeds will go to Novant Health’s Hemby Children’s Hospital, the Foundation for Physical Therapy and WUDPT. Last year’s event raised more than $3,000 for the hospital.

To learn more about the Stonebridge course, which is located at 2721 Swilcan Burns Dr. in Monroe, visit www.stonebridgegolfclub.com. To register for the tournament, go to commerce.cashnet.com/WUDPTGOLF.

