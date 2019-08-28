Body of missing 86-year-old man found

According to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of missing 86-year-old man was found Tuesday morning in Monroe.

Police have confirmed that the body found by a city worker at 11 a.m. down a Monroe cliff on Quarry Road is James Hannah of Wadesboro.

Deputy’s reports said Hannah’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

According to reports, the Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Hannah last week after his family said he left his cellphone at home.

News reports state that Hannah’s niece said he often drives to deliver vegetables from his garden to family members. She also said it was unusual for him to not return home.

The Silver Alert was issued at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, although Hannah was reportedly last seen on Winfree Road in Wadesboro the prior Monday, Aug. 19.

An email from the NCCMP was sent just after 7 a.m. Thursday cancelling the Silver Alert. However, the sheriff’s office confirmed at the time that Hannah was still missing.

