Annual Writer’s Club contest accepting entries

September 9, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

The Anson County Writers’ Club announced its annual contests for prose and poetry.

The contests are divided into adult, youth, and children’s categories.

The adult contests are open to anyone residing in, having resided in, attending school in, or working in Anson County; or members of the ACWC. There is a $1 entry fee that is waived for students at any institution of higher learning.

There is no entry fee for students in grades 3-12. Rules and entry forms will be provided to all Anson County schools. Home-schooled students are also invited to enter.

A complete copy of the rules and an entry form that must accompany each entry are available at the H.B. Allen Library or by writing to ACWC 2019 Contests, P.O. Box 363, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170 (enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope). Rules and entry forms may also be printed from the ACWC website at www.ansoncountywritersclub.org.

Deadline for the 2019 contests is 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

The ACWC will award over $400 in prize money to the winners of the annual writing contests. First, second and third place winners in the adult prose and adult poetry categories will receive $50, $30 and $20, respectively. Youth winners (grades 9-12) will receive $20, $15 and $10, respectively. Grades 3-5 and Grades 6-8 will compete separately in the children’s division. Prizes are $15, $10 and $5, respectively, for prose and poetry winners in both categories.

All winners will receive a certificate suitable for framing and will be honored at a reception for friends and family on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Winning entries of the contests will be published in an anthology, Anson Pathways XI, which will be released in 2022. Anson Pathways has been published every three years since 1991.

The contest committee urges writers to study the contest rules carefully. In past years, some excellent entries that might have won were disqualified because the writers did not follow instructions.

For information, call Kelly Liddington at 804-761-1434 or Kaye Ratliff at 704.694.5431.

