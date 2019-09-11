McCready wins Anson County, but Bishop wins 9th District seat

September 11, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Republican Dan Bishop has been sent to Washington as the 9th District congressman after winning Tuesday’s special election by a narrow margin.

Democrat Dan McCready won the Anson County vote by 984 votes, giving him 56.82% of the local total.

McCready’s earned 3,159 votes, while Bishop gained 2,375 and 42.72% of the votes. Jeff Scott and Allen Smith were separated by four votes; gaining 15 votes and 0.27%, and 11 votes and 0.20%, respectively.

While Bishop gained the most election day votes, totaling 1,599, McCready dominated the absentee One-Stop and by mail votes, totaling 1,605 and 38, respectively.

McCreedy trailed Bishop in election day votes by 83, gaining 1,516. Only 776 voters ran to the polls for Bishop during Early Voting — 767 through absentee One-Stop and nine by mail.

Scott received seven through absentee One-Stop, and eight election day votes. Smith received six election day votes, and five through absentee One-Stop.

Approximately 3,129 residents came to the polls on election day to cast their ballots, while 2,384 voted absentee One-Stop, and 47 by mail.

The special election for this congressional seat was made necessary after allegations of election fraud rooted in Bladen County after Republican Mark Harris defeated McCready by 905 votes in November 2018. The state Board of Elections set aside those election results and called for a new election.

