Angel on the back porch

Leon Smith Storyteller -

The clouds were low and grey when I left home at 4:30 p.m. with my banjo, music stand, mike and stand.

“I’ll pray while I drive,” I said. “If this bad weather keeps people away the entire Anson County Writers Club will be disappointed.”

I drove up behind the Methodist Church, where Back Porch Stories was being held, having prayed a good deal, with no evidence whatever that I had been heard. At the back door, which leads to the Fellowship Hall elevator , I leaned my music stand against the car while I got my banjo out. Then I heard a bang, as it fell over on the concrete.

“I hope it’s not broken,” I said, “ I couldn’t find one to replace it, because we play sitting down.“

At first I thought the stand was not damaged, but then I saw tubular lock that held the platen had been broken in two.

“The forbidding weather, the inability to pray and now the broken music stand — they must mean something,” I said to myself.

David, my bass man, and I set up our chairs and amplifiers on the lip of the third floor stage around 5:30. I found that the music stand would work, as long as I did not need to extend it.

In the sound check I tried to sing …

Why’d I always call him Daddy

Let me try to say

I knew that he loved me

For he showed me everyday

…with no freedom, and less joy. As we finished the mike check I looked at my watch, “Six thirty,” I said. “ “In half an hour, we need 50 or 60 people in here. Now there are 10. “

The 10 stood around the perimeter of the room, arms folded, looking longingly toward the elevator, and to the stairs.

About that time David, my bass man, shook his head and said, “Ain’t gonna’ be nobody here, tonight.”

“Don’t say that,” I cautioned. “It might happen.”

“It’s gonna’ happen,” he said.

I needed to get the thought out of my mind, so like Joshua at Jericho, I began walking around the third floor auditorium, asking for people to come out on this dreary Friday evening, drive to Wadesboro, take the elevator or the stairs at First Methodist Church, and become an audience for two accomplished storytellers, then David and me.

I walked around the perimeter of the fellowship hall, praying quietly, then caught the elevator to the first floor, walked out the back door, turned left, to pray some more — walking around the office building, the tall free standing bell tower, the steeple and the sanctuary, then back to the point where I began.

At the beginning of the second lap, the grey clouds intensified , the wind came up, and a few drops of rain fell. When I reached the street, I saw every parking spot was still empty.

The wind picked up even more, but I trudged into it, moving forward only by force of will.

“If anyone sees you walking around here like this, they’ll laugh like the devil,” came the opposing thought.

“I’m walking anyway,” I said out loud.

About the time I reached the bell tower, the heaviness began to leave my body, my spirit to revive. I returned to the door where I started, caught the elevator and walked into the fellowship hall and onto the stage. It wasn’t five minutes before I saw movement near the elevator, to spy a couple coming out of it; then from the other end of the room, another coming from the stairs that led from street level. Then a few more people from each direction.

After a while, I walked around the room again, thanking the Lord, then stopping in front of the kitchen, to look at the number of people seated at the tables between me and the stage.

“Looks like 50 to me,“ Peace smiled as she came up beside me.

“It looks like good to me, Peace,” I said.

“I came to hear your songs.”

“I’m glad.”

“I read your columns, too,” she continued, then fell silent.

Then she surprised me by touching my left hand lightly with her right, with no perceptible movement at all, then gently wrapping her fingers around mine.

“I spend time reading your articles,” she said, then looked away. “Because they really speak to me.”

She turned her head toward the crowd, which was now streaming from the elevator in front and from the stairs behind us, still holding my hand. ”I wanted to hear what you had to say about your father.”

“My husband writes, too,” Peace continued. “He started after he lost a job he really loved.”

“That happened to me, too,” I said.

“He’s begun telling his stories at family gatherings …”

She looked at me. “No matter how many he tells, they still ask for more.”

“He must be very gifted,” I replied.

Peace nodded, then smiled. Finally she released my fingers as gently as she had taken them, moved away, then waved goodbye, and disappeared into the crowd — which later I learned numbered not fifty, but eighty-one.

“What a remarkable person,” I said to myself. “I hope her husband knows what a treasure he has.”

David and I found seats near the front of the auditorium, for we made up the last part of the program … only because we could end the program at several different points, to get us out on time.

When David and I took the stage at 8:30, I noticed that my broken music stand now stood at exactly the height needed for me to see the audience below me, and to feel the peace radiating from them: making us feel not only welcome, but needed. We cut the program off at 8:50.

Although I had prayed for an audience for Back Porch Stories, I had made no prayer for David and me. Later I saw that Peace had been an angel on the Back Porch, a divine messenger who took my hand and led me not to what I asked for, but what we needed – in order to sing from a place of freedom and of joy.

Out in the night, the clouds still obscured the sky, but inside, the audience clapped and clapped.

Leon Smith is a storyteller and regular columnist for The Anson Record.