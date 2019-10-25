Top ladies, Top teens

October 25, 2019 Anson Record News 0
Contributed photo

Sandy Pines North Carolina Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction and Top Teens of America participated in a special service project, “trick or treat for seniors” by providing the residents of Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center with healthy Halloween treats on Sunday, Oct. 20. Trinity Horne; OnJerya Smith, TLOD treasurer and TTA assistant advisor; Gloria B. Smith, TLOD secretary; Alexis Smith-McCoy, TTA financial secretary; Jessica Ingram; Fannie Ratliff, TTA advisor; and Syndee Davis, TTA first vice president.

