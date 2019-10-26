Anson Extension offers advice for food safety

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

The Anson County Extension Office wants citizens to understand food safety during the season of gatherings and potluck dinners.

“With the lower temperatures, cool breeze and changing of the leaf colors, we know that fall has arrived,” said Roshunda Terry, county extension director.

Fall is the season of festivals, fairs, reunions and tailgating, and covered dishes play a major role in these events.

To ensure everyone will have an enjoyable time at the event or outing, Terry and the Extension Office shares some ways to keep your food safe and to prevent food borne illnesses.

“Ways to prevent cross-contamination is by using a single use utensil or placing food in an individual cup/container to taste test before serving,” Terry said. “Also, avoid eating from your plate while in the buffet line.”

She added that citizens should use utensils, napkins, toothpicks or paper to pick up foods instead of bare hands, and always use a clean plate when going through the serving line.

“Hot foods should be kept at 135°F or higher by using chafing dishes, warming trays or slow cookers,” she said. “Cold food should be held at 41°F or lower by placing cold foods containers in larger containers filled with ice.”

Terry also said to throw away any food left at room temperature for more than four hours.

To ensure the most use out of the meal, she said to refrigerate perishable leftovers as soon as the meal is over.

“Place food like soups, stews or dips in shallow containers before refrigerating as they allow for quicker cooling,” Terry added. All leftovers should be eaten within seven days.

Labeling food goes a long way, when trying to prevent anyone with food allergies from having a reaction.

Food containers such as milk, egg, tree nuts, shellfish, soy, peanut and wheat should always be labeled.

“Provide serving utensils for each dish as using the same utensil for different foods could result in allergen cross contact,” she added. “The chance for food borne illnesses will be minimal, making your gathering/event an enjoyable and memorable experience for all who attend.”

