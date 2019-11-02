Chamber awards many at their annual dinner

Those in Anson County going out of town to see a concert or bar-hop now have another option for a safe and sober ride home.

Antoinette Flowers decided Richmond County and surrounding areas needed a party bus, and now her new company, A Delightful Tour, is going to provide that service.

“When my son turned 16, I took him and his friends out to a restaurant,” she said, explaining her inspiration to start the new business. “They weren’t having fun. I went to school at Richmond Community College for business. I just said it’s something they could do. And I said a party bus so they could have some fun. I did some research, and I’m giving Richmond County a party bus.”

With that being said, Flowers noted that the bus is not just for those over 21. In fact, drinking and smoking is not allowed on the bus during a trip.

“We cater to children. We can set the bus up to have the party on the bus,” said Flowers. “I don’t want it to just be for 21 and older. I want it to be for everyone. Plus, parents don’t have to clean up.”

Flowers said her bus will be available for wedding parties, homecomings or any kind of celebration that gathers people together, and has already had an inquiry from someone planning a family reunion. She wants it to be a place where people can ride and enjoy each other’s company. The bus comes equipped with full leather seating and a large flat-screen television in the back.

“I offer fun, of course; great music, HD television,” Flowers said. “All while riding, all while being mobile.”

A Delightful Tour will transport parties to anywhere in North Carolina, and when asked about a trip to Myrtle Beach — one that’s sure to come up once spring and summer arrive next year — Flowers said she’s applied for an interstate license and expects to add South Carolina adventures in the near future.

“Everyone’s welcome to have a good time,” Flowers said. “We fit the needs of the people.”

According to Flowers, prices vary based on where the party is headed as well as how many people are riding. The bus can seat up to 28 people, and she said prices start at $150 an hour. She’s running specials at the moment, however, to help get her company’s name out to the public.

Flowers plans to bring the party bus to Anson County as soon as she can find a site where she can set it up to display. When she does, she plans to offer a raffle where the first-place winner would win a free party. The second-place winner would win $100 and the third-place winner would win a company t-shirt and a company branded bracelet.

In addition to the raffle, Flowers will have other treats. “I’ll offer free popcorn, free cotton candy, a tour of the bus, the raffles, and showcase the bus to the residents of the county, allow them to get an actual feel for what the bus offers, without the riders of course,” she said.

Her first booking was for a concert in Fayetteville Oct. 3, and another was for a group leaving from Richmond County heading out for a night on the town last weekend. Flowers is glad the word is already out beyond Anson and Richmond County.

Flowers considers A Delightful Tour a family-owned business as she will be the driver for all occasions and will be accompanied by her son. Because of this, she looks at her new endeavor as a way for people of all ages to have a good time, and as a way for those planning to drink alcohol to avoid trouble.

“Where you drink, that’s your business. This is the transportation. I want to bring you back in one piece. It will be a service to those who want to drink and get home safely.”

For more information and current rates, call 910-817-7259 or visit www.adelightfultourpartybus.com.

Reach reporter Imari Scarbrough at 704-994-5471 and follow her on Twitter @ImariScarbrough. Reach Richmond County Daily Journal reporter Matt Harrelson at 910-817-2674 and follow him on Twitter @mattyharrelson.

Matt Harrelson | Daily Journal

Antoinette Flowers, owner of A Delightful Tour party bus, considers it a family-owned business as she sits inside her new ride with her 7-year-old godson, Joseph Champayn. Rates for the bus range from $150 an hour and up, and the bus can seat up to 28 people. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/web1_DSC_0420.jpg Matt Harrelson | Daily Journal

Antoinette Flowers, owner of A Delightful Tour party bus, considers it a family-owned business as she sits inside her new ride with her 7-year-old godson, Joseph Champayn. Rates for the bus range from $150 an hour and up, and the bus can seat up to 28 people.