McLeod Health donates $25,000 to nursing program

As a partner in nursing education for the region, McLeod Health has made a contribution to an area nursing school. Support of valuable educational offerings is reflected in this year’s $25,000 gift to Northeastern Technical College (NETC).
Nursing represents the nation’s largest health care profession and the largest single component of hospital staff. By the year 2030, South Carolina will be one of four states with a nursing shortage of more than 10,000 according to an analysis by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Additional nurses will be needed to care for the aging population, who typically have more medical problems than younger people.
“The need for healthcare services is increasing as the number of aging baby boomers continues to grow,” stated Dan Allen, Chief Nursing Officer for McLeod Health Cheraw. “As a result, more nurses are needed to educate and care for patients than ever before. It is crucial for our healthcare organization to support the education program at Northeastern Technical College so that we can continue to educate nurses for years to come.”
According to Allen, nurses serve an important role in the delivery of quality health care. “McLeod Health recognizes the value of our nurse’s contribution to patient care,” said Allen. “They do so much to keep operations running smoothly and efficiently in our hospitals. Providing patient advocacy, promotion of a safe environment, participation in shaping health policies and patient education are also key nursing roles. With competent nurses as part of the medical team, McLeod Health is capable of carrying out its mission of providing quality health care for patients in the region.”
Since nurses are essential to health care and the region’s economy, this rural area is extremely fortunate to have access to the high-quality nursing education program available at Northeastern Technical College.
“We are fortunate to have the support of this outstanding institution,” said Debbie Locklair, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We rely on each graduating class for their well-educated, qualified candidates.”
Northeastern Technical College offers multiple stackable credential certifications in the area of allied health, allowing students to progress in the field of nursing. NETC students can choose to go directly into the two-year ADN program to become a registered nurse, or the one-year LPN program to become a licensed practical nurse. With the stackable credentials models, students can start with the Nursing Assistant and/or Phlebotomy program, move on to earn higher certification with the one year LPN program, and then transition into the college’s ADN program which prepares students for the Registered Nurse (RN) boards.
“NETC is pleased to partner with McLeod Health,” said Dr. Kyle Wagner, President of Northeastern Technical College. “This generous gift is a great help to students and the community by focusing the nursing education program on critical health-related issues throughout rural South Carolina.
Dr. Wagner called McLeod’s contribution vital for the ongoing partnership benefitting health education and health care in rural communities throughout the state.
“We are grateful for the support of McLeod Health,” said Dr. Wagner. “Their continuous support makes obtaining a nursing degree a possibility for hundreds of students living in our rural communities. McLeod Health’s willingness to share facilities and provide staff for clinical work has been a critical element in supporting the community’s healthcare needs and growing of our health sciences programs at Northeastern Technical College. McLeod is a great employer and an asset to our rural communities because the organization brings valuable careers to many of our graduates. We look forward to seeing the continued growth and expansion of our partnership with McLeod Health in the many years to come.”
“The relationship and financial support of nursing education is imperative to McLeod Health and our area,” added Allen. “The region and the state need these future nurses. They are a vital component in the provision of excellent health care in our surrounding communities.”