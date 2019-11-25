Harvest, Faith Based Center of Hope feeds over 300

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Harvest Ministries and Faith Based Center of Hope collaborated once again to bless the Anson County community Saturday, accommodating more than 300 for a Thanksgiving dinner and giveaway.

People gathered to receive a free Thanksgiving meal, warm coats and clothing, bags of groceries — and even a free Thanksgiving turkey.

“To be able to partner with Commissioner Sturdivant and Faith Based Center of Hope, with community events for the people of Anson and surrounding counties for over 15 years has been a tremendous blessing to Harvest Ministries and our family,” said Harvest’s Lead Pastor Steve Adams. “It just makes sense to come together.”

At this year’s event guests entered the auditorium to hear an encouraging Thanksgiving message from Pastor Adams, as well as receive greetings from Commissioner Sturdivant and Chair Ross Streater.

Those in attendance were served a complete traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings and more. The meal was served by commissioners, community volunteers, and those from Harvest Ministries.

After the meal, attendees flocked back to the auditorium, where 100 free turkeys were given away to many in attendance, as well as bags of groceries, and more items.

“The meal was wonderful, the free clothing and items a blessing to hundreds, but the real blessing was when those who were given turkeys and groceries – turned around and gave to others in the crowd who had a greater need…this is what being Thankful is all about,” Adams said.

Faith based Center of Hope CEO Sturdivant expressed her gratitude for the event, and for Harvest and its pastors.

“A special thank you goes out to Founder/Senior Pastor Tim Adams and Lead Pastor Steve Adams and the folks of Harvest Ministries Outreach Center for sincerely opening their doors and allowing me to be a part of such a powerful event,” she said. “To feed over 300 people and help provide their Thanksgiving meal was truly an honor and a blessing.”

Founder of Harvest Pastor Tim Adams summed the event up by simply saying, I believe today we have witnessed the true love and compassion that is shown by those who have relationship with Jesus…today was amazing.”

Faith Based Center of Hope and Harvest Ministries Outreach gives special thanks to Sheriff Landric Reid, Commissioner Jim Sims, Commissioner Ross Streater, Register of Deeds Greg Eudy, Alice Clegg, Councilman John Ballard and the hundreds who donated online to make the event possible.

“In addition, a special thank you to the volunteers, and the people of Harvest Ministries for their dedication and commitment to bless others,” Steve Adams said.

Harvest and Faith Based Center of Hope are now gearing up for the Christmas season with events planned for Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 15. For more information or to donate or volunteer, contact 704-695-2879.

