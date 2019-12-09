Christmas on parade

December 9, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
The town of Wadesboro held its annual Christmas parade on Thursday before a large turnout. In the photos: Above, Santa made an appearance on the town of Wadesboro’s float; at left, the parade included cheering and band groups; at right, Linville’s Fire Queen beams at the parade’s audience; and below, Anson Middle School’s cheerleading squad was escorted by members of the football team.

Staff photos by Charles Wood | The Anson Record

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Parade5.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Parade4.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Parade3.jpg

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Parade1.jpg